San Francisco 49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game

The national anthem protests went to a new level ahead of the 49ers-Raiders game when a cheerleader with San Francisco took a knee.

SANTA CLARA, California --
The national anthem protests took an unprecedented turn Thursday when a cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers took a knee.

It took place ahead of the team's game against the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium.

It's believed she's the first cheerleader to protest this way.

The cheerleader has not been identified.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to take a knee during the anthem back in 2016 to protest police brutality.

