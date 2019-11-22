Sports

10-year-old stuns crowd after landing impressive series of shots during Lakers halftime event

By
LOS ANGELES -- A 10-year-old boy is being dubbed an unofficial Lakers star after he successfully made several baskets during halftime event at Staples Center.

Maxx Dennis was selected to make shots from different areas of the Lakers home court Tuesday night. He did not disappoint or miss. The kid continued to sink shot after shot, including drilling two NBA-length 3-pointers.

"I was like, I can't believe I made that shot. And then I just kept shooting and I was like I'm making all my shots!," he said.

In a span of just 30 seconds, an uproarious cheer mounted from the crowd.

"To hear 20,000 people scream for your son and to see... it's like an out-of-body experience. It's amazing," said Maxx's mother, Netanya Dennis.

The unexpectedly stellar performance landed him with a free week at Lakers Camp. But it wasn't just beginner's luck. It took practice, and a lot of it. Maxx says he has been practicing since the first grade.

"He practices in the morning before school, in the afternoon when he gets home, he's always out front shooting baskets. He just eats and breaths basketball," Netanya said.

The video of Maxx shooting has been viewed nearly 6 million times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdowntown lalos angeles countylos angeles lakerscool kidsbasketball
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews make repairs after LIRR derailment with hundreds on board
Man demanded mother hand over her 10-month-old baby: NYPD
Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K
AccuWeather: Take advantage of nicer Saturday
Tyler Perry offers to pay hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico
Woman struck by hit and run driver while in grocery store parking lot
58 arrested at Harlem protest for subway candy vendor
Show More
Stolen car with young kids inside crashes into tree
Mall Melee: Chaos breaks out among 200 kids at NYC mall
Be Kind: NJ students participate in school's 'Gratitude Campaign'
NYPD releases body cam footage of Staten Island police shooting
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
More TOP STORIES News