12-year-old swimmer receives ESPY award for athletic achievements

FRESNO, Calif. -- The courage, sportsmanship, and resolve of a 12-year-old boy earned him a special award Tuesday that usually goes to athletes twice his age.

James Savage of Los Banos, California received an honorary ESPY Award for his athletic achievements in swimming.

The Honorary ESPY Awards are presented to young inspirational athletes.

James is an open water, long-distance swimmer who has braved the chilly San Francisco Bay to the choppy waters of the San Luis Reservoir.

In August, he plans to conquer the blue water of Lake Tahoe.

"My next big thing is Tahoe on the First. I'll be swimming from K-Rock to Emerald Bay. 'How far is that?' 10.2 miles," said Savage.

James is also hoping to one day swim the English Channel.

The year's best moments in sports will be celebrated Wednesday night during the "2019 ESPY Awards" show featuring the world's most incredible athletes and biggest stars.

You can watch the ESPY awards show on July 10th at 8 p.m. on ABC.
