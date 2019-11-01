15 things you didn't know about new Mets manager Carlos Beltran

1. In a 2014 interview, he said Marc Anthony's Vivir Mi Vida was his ultimate pump up song.
2. Beltran collected his 2,000th hit and 400th double on back to back days in 2012.
3. He went on his first date with his wife, Jessica on Valentine's Day in 1998.
4. Beltran proposed to his wife over the telephone during the season.
5. One of his favorite movies is Armageddon.
6. He had a pet monkey, a bonnet macaque named Mikaela.
7. His favorite book is the Bible.
8. He was once featured on boxes of Frosted Flakes for the Caribbean distribution in 2005.
9. Beltran is an avid swimmer.
10. Growing up, Bernie Williams was one of Beltrans' idols. He was huge influence on him becoming a switch-hitter.
11. If he didn't play professional baseball, Beltran says he would have become a veterinarian.
12. Beltran lists one of his hobbies as "sleeping."
13. In a 2014 interview, Beltran said the electronics section is his favorite aisle in Target.
14. Beltran is a huge car enthusiast.
15. He's played in 9 All-Star Games.
