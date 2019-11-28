2 New Jersey high school football teams play last Turkey Bowl game

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A North Jersey Thanksgiving Day football tradition comes to an end on Thursday as Clifton and Passaic high schools play their last Turkey Bowl game.The rivals have been facing off on Thanksgiving Day every year since 1992.School officials made the decision to cancel the traditional event because of playoff scheduling.They say allowing the teams to play each other earlier in the season, rather than wait until Thanksgiving Day, will benefit everyone.But canceling the Turkey Bowl is bittersweet for some families, who have made the game part of their Thanksgiving Day celebrations for decades.----------