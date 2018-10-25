Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Watch
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Social Superstars
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SPORTS
2018 TCS New York City Marathon: Mile 25
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4554242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Visit Mile 25 of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Thursday, October 25, 2018 06:04PM
Related Topics:
sports
2018 tcs nyc marathon
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SPORTS
Billboard courts potential free agent Kevin Durant to Knicks
Field Trip: Tailgating treats at New York Jets Cooking School
Rangers send forward Matt Beleskey to minors
NFC East-leading Redskins wary of Giants
William Hill to run betting lounge at Prudential Center
More Sports
Top Stories
Pipe bomb scare widens with 3 additional devices located
More breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Justice for Junior: Victim's parents face suspects in court
Sketches show women whose duct taped bodies washed up
AccuWeather Alert: Willa remnants hit as weekend nor'easter
Gillibrand, Farley face off in NY Senate debate
Massive fire tears through vacant motel on Long Island
Brooklyn father convicted for beating toddler to death
Show More
Child dies from flu in NYC, health department urges vaccine
Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments
Police officer, Good Samaritans save 2 women from burning car
Ice-T accused of toll evasion, arrested at GWB
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates, drink their blood
More News