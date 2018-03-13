SPORTS

2018 United Airlines NYC Half: Mile 3 - Manhattan Bridge and Canal Street

Get a look at the neighborhoods of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half: Mile Three - Manhattan Bridge to Canal Street

NEW YORK --
Get a look at the neighborhoods of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half: Mile Three - Manhattan Bridge to Canal Street
-*-
Did you know....

There's a new course for the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half! It will feature a completely redesigned course taking runners on a 13.1-mile tour of iconic city landmarks from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

The race begins in Brooklyn, just south of Grand Army Plaza near the entrance to Prospect Park on Flatbush Avenue. Race participants will head north on Flatbush Avenue and cross the Manhattan Bridge into lower Manhattan, and pass through the Lower East Side before heading north on the FDR Drive, with sunrise views of the Brooklyn and Queens skylines.

Runners will approach the halfway point near East 42nd Street, where they will pass the United Nations as they turn left and run by legendary Grand Central Terminal and Bryant Park. As the field makes the turn up Seventh Avenue, they will pass by 1,000 youngsters running through Times Square in the Rising New York Road Runners at the United Airlines NYC Half.

Runners will enter Central Park and head north to the 102nd Street Cross Drive before the final turn south on West Drive to the finish line near 75th Street.
