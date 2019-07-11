2019 ESPYS: Who won big at the 2019 ESPY Awards

NFL Offensive ROY, Pro Bowler and now the #ESPYS Breakthrough Player of the Year!



It’s been a good year for Saquon Barkley.



“I love Duke. Wish I could’ve stayed a second year, but I had other things to do.”



Athletes and celebrities gathered in Los Angeles Wednesday evening for the ESPY Awards, one of the biggest nights in sports. Here's who won big:Christian Yelich, Milwaukee BrewersTrae Young, Atlanta HawksNaomi Osaka - US Open, Australian OpenKyler Murray, Oklahoma Football - 2018 Heisman Trophy WinnerRachel Garcia, UCLA Softball - USA Softball Collegiate Player of the YearSabrina Ionescu, Oregon WBB - 2019 Wooden Award WinnerPatrick Mahomes, Kansas City ChiefsChristian Yelich, Milwaukee BrewersAlex Ovechkin, Washington CapitalsBreanna Stewart, Seattle StormBrooks KoepkaBrooke HendersonSerena WilliamsRoger FedererKyle BuschSam KerrLionel MessiZlatan IbrahimovicDaniel Cormier