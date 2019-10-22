Sports

2019 TCS New York City Marathon by the Mile: Mile 13

Related topics:
sportsnycmarathon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man attempts to light himself on fire in NYC, police say
'Get outta my Dunkin': 3 subdue armed robber at LI Dunkin Donuts
NYC dean accused of having sex with 15-year-old in her home
NJ school on lockdown after shooting victim runs inside for help
Man robbed at gunpoint in NYC barbershop chair
NYC man says metal bolt crashed onto car from train tracks above
Trailer hauling 5 cars, including Porsche, stolen in NYC
Show More
Henry Thomas, star of 'E.T.', arrested for DUI
Outrage in NJ town after slurs, urination at HS football game
Arrest made in fatal shooting of innocent man walking dog
NYC unveils plan designed to make nightlife area more livable
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
More TOP STORIES News