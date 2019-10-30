Sports

2019 TCS New York City Marathon by the Mile: Mile 19

Related topics:
sportsnycmarathon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot in crashed plane was cardiologist on way to lecture in NYC
Investigation underway after man dies in Stamford police custody
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Peter Luger responds to NY Times' zero-star review
Drizzly Halloween bookended by 2 bouts of rain
Doctor hired by family: Epstein injuries seem like homicide
EMT who suffered aortic aneurysm released from hospital
Show More
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach, California home
Woman documents breast cancer journey through boudoir photography
Towns near Philadelphia changing date of Halloween due to rain
Bicyclist in his 70s struck, critically injured by car in NYC
MTA to begin inspection blitz after more falling debris in Queens
More TOP STORIES News