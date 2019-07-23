Sports

3-time Super Bowl champion Joe Andruzzi gets his college degree

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2005, file photo, New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Andruzzi, right, signs autographs for fans outside the team's hotel in St Augustine, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- Three-time Super Bowl champion and cancer survivor Joe Andruzzi can now add college graduate to his list of accomplishments.

Andruzzi on Monday received his degree in liberal studies from Southern Connecticut State University President Joe Bertolino 22 years after he left the Division II school for the NFL.

Andruzzi told the Hartford Courant the school taught him that "hard work and dedication is going to push you in life."

He always intended to finish his degree but said football, then non-Hodgkin Burkitt lymphoma, derailed him.

The 43-year-old former offensive lineman from New York City played for the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns. Andruzzi is best known for helping the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls.

Bertolino says Andruzzi embodies the university's values of "treating people with dignity, respect, kindness, compassion, and civility."

