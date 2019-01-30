SPORTS

4-year-old Texas cheerleading prodigy stuns millions online

EMBED </>More Videos

4-year-old cheerleading prodigy stuns millions online

Laura Taglialavore
CYPRESS, Texas --
Kynzee Bryan may only be 4 years old, but she's already an internet sensation.

Video of the tiny cheerleading prodigy from Cypress, Texas, is going viral, after Kynzee's older sister recorded her practicing with her cheer coach at Prodigy All-Stars.

In the video, Kynzee is seen doing an advanced-level routine that she learned simply by watching a top cheer team.

Three weeks after the video was posted on Facebook, it has already racked up more than 2.8 million views.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscheerleadingsportsviral videou.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jamal Adams had lunch with Le'Veon Bell's agent, made Jets pitch to players
WNBA mock draft 2019: Predicting all three rounds
Falcons' Ben Garland wins award for work with military members
Predicting 2019 Vegas win totals, over/unders for all 32 NFL teams
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex bringing dangerous cold
Icy conditions as deep freeze descends on New York area
Female teacher accused of with having sex with student in NJ
NJ family faces painful decision after daughter hit by driver
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Drug suspect escapes from police custody in Queens
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Longtime Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes dies at 83
Show More
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
NYPD: Gun held to 12-year-old's head in Bronx robbery
More News