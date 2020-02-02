Kobe Bryant Death: San Francisco 49ers' Emmanuel Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring NBA legend

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts photo of Kobe's, Gianna's jerseys: 'There is no #24 without #2'
Sanders shared photos on Twitter of his customized cleats featuring the NBA legend, along with the message: "'I'll do whatever it takes to win. Whether it's sitting on the bench waiving a towel. Handing out cups of water to my teammates or hitting the game-winning shot.' - Mamba"
One shoe has Bryant wearing a crown and the other has both of Bryant's numbers -- 24 and 8.
Since the shoes are Niners colors, Sanders should be able to wear them in the Super Bowl.
“I’ll do whatever it takes to win. Whether it’s sitting on the bench waiving a towel. Handing out cups of water to my teammates or hitting the game winning shot.” - 🖤 Mamba pic.twitter.com/p1BowN840D— Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) February 1, 2020
