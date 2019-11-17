Sports

5-time World Series Champion Mariano Rivera honored in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Five-time World Series Champion Mariano Rivera was honored in the Bronx on Saturday.

The Yankees closer, surrounded by friends and family was recognized for his unanimous, first-ballot induction into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

The black-tie event was also to benefit a project near and dear to Rivera's heart - a new learning center in Westchester County.

The Mariano Rivera Foundation's new learning center is expected to raise hundreds of dollars for the construction of the first-of-its-kind facility in New Rochelle. All proceeds from the evening's gala will go to benefit the center.

