7 members of New York Yankees test positive for COVID-19

7 members of New York Yankees test positive for COVID: ESPN

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Yankees have now confirmed seven COVID-19 positives among their coaching and support staff, manager Aaron Boone announced Wednesday.

The new positives include pitching coach Matt Blake.

The Yankees announced Tuesday that third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits had tested positive for COVID-19.

Six of the seven people who have tested positive are asymptomatic, Boone said. In addition, all seven people who tested positive were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot on April 7.

Shortstop Gleyber Torres, who also has been vaccinated, is being held out of the lineup for Wednesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays out of an "abundance of caution" while the team awaits test results. Tyler Wade will replace him at shortstop.

The New York State Health Department is investigating to determine if the positive tests within the Yankees organization meets the formal definition of a vaccine breakthrough.

"The New York State Department of Health has been in contact with Major League Baseball and the NY Yankees to get a better understanding of where and when these coaches were vaccinated," the statement read. "While there have been anecdotal reports of New Yorkers who have had a positive COVID test 14 or more days after receiving their last vaccine dose, DOH is investigating those cases along with the ones linked to the Yankees further to determine if they meet the formal CDC definition of vaccine breakthrough."

Nevin was away from the team after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Yankees announced the positive test for Nevin, who is fully vaccinated, about two hours before the scheduled first pitch Tuesday night at Tampa Bay.

Following the game, the team revealed first base coach Reggie Willits and an unnamed member of the support staff also tested positive for COVID.

Nevin is under quarantine protocol in nearby Tampa. Under Major League Baseball's guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

