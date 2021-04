Alex Rodriguez finalizing deal to buy Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN

EMBED >More News Videos Police are searching for the suspects who stole a three-foot-tall Stormtrooper statue from outside a business on Long Island.

Months after his bid to buy the New York Mets fell short, it looks like Alex Rodriguez is going to buy a team after all.Rodriguez and his close friend, billionaire Marc Lore have reportedly signed a letter of intent to become the new owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN on Saturday The deal is said to be about $1.5 billion. Both sides now have 30 days to complete it.Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez came up short in their bid to buy the Mets last year. This deal is around a billion dollars less than their offer to buy the Amazins.Rodriguez and Lore issued a joint official statement on the deal that read:----------