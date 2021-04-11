Alex Rodriguez finalizing deal to buy Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN

Rodriguez and his close friend, billionaire Marc Lore have reportedly signed a letter of intent to become the new owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN on Saturday.
The deal is said to be about $1.5 billion. Both sides now have 30 days to complete it.
Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez came up short in their bid to buy the Mets last year. This deal is around a billion dollars less than their offer to buy the Amazins.
Rodriguez and Lore issued a joint official statement on the deal that read: "We look forward to entering this phase of the process with Glen Taylor. Our respect for him and the legacy he has built lays an amazing foundation for what is to come. We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization."
ALSO READ | Three-feet-tall storm trooper stolen from outside Long Island store
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a News Tip