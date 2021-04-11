Sports

Alex Rodriguez finalizing deal to buy Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN

By Eyewitness News
Months after his bid to buy the New York Mets fell short, it looks like Alex Rodriguez is going to buy a team after all.

Rodriguez and his close friend, billionaire Marc Lore have reportedly signed a letter of intent to become the new owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

The deal is said to be about $1.5 billion. Both sides now have 30 days to complete it.



Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez came up short in their bid to buy the Mets last year. This deal is around a billion dollars less than their offer to buy the Amazins.

Rodriguez and Lore issued a joint official statement on the deal that read: "We look forward to entering this phase of the process with Glen Taylor. Our respect for him and the legacy he has built lays an amazing foundation for what is to come. We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization."

ALSO READ | Three-feet-tall storm trooper stolen from outside Long Island store
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspects who stole a three-foot-tall Stormtrooper statue from outside a business on Long Island.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnbaespnalex rodriguezsports
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in stabbing death of 17-year-old
Three-feet-tall Stormtrooper statue stolen from outside store
Second weekly pop-up performance held at Broadway theater
5-year-old found abandoned on the street in the rain, woman charged
Lawsuit: Virginia police threaten, pepper-spray Army lieutenant during stop
Prince Philip's funeral set for April 17; Prince Harry will attend
Bee seller distributes honeybee hives in Manhattan
Show More
How 85% decrease of J&J COVID vaccine will affect NY next week
California town pays homeless to clean their encampment sites
Cicada invasion: What to know as billions of bugs emerge this spring
Archaeologists unearth 3,000-year-old lost 'golden' city in Egypt
Man threatens to stab undercover Asian officer in the face
More TOP STORIES News