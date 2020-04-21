Sports

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez might want to buy the NY Mets

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez could soon be the newest owners of the New York Mets.

Variety is reporting the celebrity couple is working with J.P. Morgan to raise funds for a bid to purchase the team.

A-Rod and J-Lo's net worth is reportedly around $700 million.

Back in December, the Wilpon family had a deal to sell the Mets to hedge fund titan Steve Cohen for $2.6 billion, but the deal fell apart.
