Sports

A-Rod, J-Lo no longer pursuing Mets purchase

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are no longer pursuing buying the New York Mets.

Lopez posted a statement on Twitter.




It was reported back in April that power couple was looking into purchasing the team.

The pair were reportedly working with J.P. Morgan to raise the funds needed.

A-Rod and J-Lo's net worth is reportedly around $700 million.


Back in December, the Wilpon family had a deal to sell the Mets to hedge fund titan Steve Cohen for $2.6 billion, but the deal fell apart.

Cohen is once again the leading contender to buy the Mets, and could reach a deal within days.

It is expected the deal, if finalized, would give him immediate control of the team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsqueensnew york cityjennifer lopezalex rodrigueznew york mets
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Driver shot, killed during road rage incident in NYC: Sources
Residents hire private security to tame raucous park crowds
Museum of American Armor to observe 75th anniversary of WWII's end
Town hits teen with $2,500 bill over Black Lives Matter protest
NYC church sees 2,264% increase in demand during COVID
39 children rescued in 'Operation Not Forgotten' bust
Show More
AccuWeather: Will Laura impact the weekend?
"It's just unfathomable!" Grandfather's ashes get lost in mail
NJ dad captures massive humpback whale on camera
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in NY; CT survey ongoing
This county wants to keep NYC tourists who fled COVID from going back
More TOP STORIES News