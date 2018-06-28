NEW YORK YANKEES

Aaron Judge plays catch with young baseball fan during Yankees game in Philadelphia

One young baseball fan's day was made when Yankees Aaron Judge played catch with him from the middle of the field.

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) --
One young baseball fan's day was made when Yankees Aaron Judge played catch with him from the middle of the field.

Video viewed more than 200,000 times on Twitter shows the young fan throw a ball from the stands to the MLB All Star at a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizen Bank Park in Philadelphia Tuesday.

Judge then tosses the ball back to the boy, and the two play catch for about 20 seconds.

