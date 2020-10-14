Coronavirus News: Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn't have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.
"I immediately left work and isolated at home," Saban said. He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening.
Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.
