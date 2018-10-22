SPORTS

Amy Schumer stands with Kaepernick, says no Super Bowl ads for her this time around

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't look for Amy Schumer in any Super Bowl commercials this year.

Don't look for Amy Schumer in any Super Bowl commercials this time around. She's sitting this one out as she stands with Colin Kaepernick and his take-a-knee protest against racism and police brutality.

The comedian and "I Feel Pretty" actress explained her stance at length Friday on Instagram, challenging white NFL players to kneel as well. Addressing them directly, she wrote: "Otherwise how are you not complicit?"

"I personally told my reps I wouldn't do a Super Bowl commercial this year," Schumer wrote. "I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it's all I got."



Diddy, Jessica Seinfeld and Christie Brinkley offered her support among more than 8,000 comments left on her post.

In 2016, Schumer appeared with Seth Rogen in a political-themed campaign for Bud Light, "Raise One to Right Now," during Super Bowl 50. It was not immediately clear whether she had been approached to appear in an ad during the next one.

"Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to hurt them," Schumer wrote of her ban. "I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough ..."

Schumer has been known to participate in political protests. Most recently she was among the women arrested while staging a sit-in in protest of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssuper bowl commercialSuper Bowlcolin kaepernickamy schumerpolice brutalityexcessive forceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rae Carruth released from prison after girlfriend's murder
Charles Wang, former New York Islanders owner, dies at 74
Gaudreau, Hathaway score twice as Flames top Rangers 4-1
Budenholzer's Bucks face Knicks shooting many 3's
More Sports
Top Stories
Bronx grocery store owner fatally shoots would-be robber
Rae Carruth released from prison after girlfriend's murder
Police: Tailgaters to blame for car fires outside MetLife
Driver dead after slamming into traffic pole in Queens
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot grows to record $1.6 billion
Video shows train derailment in Taiwan, at least 18 dead
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
Show More
Growing caravan of migrants pushes deeper into Mexico
Swastikas painted inside Target in Centereach
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Report: Calls made to Saudi prince's office day writer slain
More News