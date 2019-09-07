Sports

Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have released disgruntled star receiver Antonio Brown before he ever played a game for the team.



The Raiders announced the decision Saturday, hours after he requested his release in the latest turn in a dramatic first summer with the team. Oakland opens its season Monday night.

Brown was upset about his latest team fine over an outburst at practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years in Brown's contract.

Oakland instead decided to cut ties entirely. The Raiders had been counting heavily on Brown after trading a third and fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh for the game's most prolific receiver in March. They also gave him a new three-year contract worth $50.1 million that now is void following the release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflfootballoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sexually abused while sleeping inside NYC subway station
NYC beaches close, becoming law-breaking surfers' paradise
Syracuse welcomes Central Park 5 member to coveted campus
Optimum restores service to some customers following outages
19-year-old day care worker murdered 4-month-old: Police
AccuWeather: Nice weekend
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian's damage
Show More
Dirt bike rider killed in crash on Long Island
Officials: Men beat, pepper spray EMTs after being 'unhappy' with hospital treatment
Why abandoned cars are taking up Brooklyn parking spaces
41-year-old man fatally shot in chest in Brooklyn home
Teachers union official accused of trying to meet teen boy for sex
More TOP STORIES News