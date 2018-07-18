Ardsley High School's AMAZING buzzer beater up for ESPY Award

They're calling it "The Heave." Julian McGarvey's full court shot at the buzzer won Ardsley High School in Westchester County, New York, its first section one title in 60 years."It's been a lot of fun," McGarvey said. "I get recognized a lot as the kid who hit the shot."His shot was nominated for Best Play at the ESPY Awards."It was awesome news when I heard it," he said. "Every kid wants to be on ESPN and to get nominated for an ESPY, that's a completely different world."He was up against some stiff competition. Guys like LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles had plays nominated in the category, but for McGarvey, that makes this even sweeter."Just to be mentioned in the same voting poll as them, it's a blessing," he said.Julian didn't attend the ESPYs in Los Angeles. He's training for his first season as a college athlete, but not for basketball. He'll be playing quarterback at Marist College next semester. Football may be in his future, but he'll always have his ESPY moment."This shot has taken me a long way, and it's something I'm going to remember for the rest of my life," McGarvey said.Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale won the award for the buzzer beater to win the NCAA women's national title.----------