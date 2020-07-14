Assisted living residents get special virtual visit from '69 Miracle Met

DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- The residents at Sunrise Dix Hills Assisted Living aren't just zooming with any alumni - Tuesday, they got a one-on-one with Ron Swoboda from the 1969 'Miracle Mets' World Series Championship team."The architecture of Shea was the fans. I think the fans is what made Shea, and I had my whole career there, more or less," said Swoboda."A lot of our residents are fans of the 1969 Mets, this is their wheelhouse - the know him, the famous catch, so they're very excited," said Sunrise Dix Hills Executive Director Denise Rinaldi.The Mets launched a community outreach initiative last year, sending former players to visit nursing homes. This year, the program is virtual.It just so happens the staff at Dix Hills contacted the team two weeks ago to donate swag for a baseball-themed week, and the chips fell into place for Tuesday's zoom."We're trying to do it in accordance with Opening Day, which is in two short weeks, and this past week was baseball week, so try to tie it all in here and bring some normalcy to our residents here," said Anthony Pollio.It's hard to determine who was more excited - the residents of Sunrise Dix Hills or Swoboda."As I've gotten older, I love it that I'm a piece of their memories - we share those memories. It's as important to me as it is to them," said Swoboda.----------