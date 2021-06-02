Sports

Atlanta Hawks look to clinch series against New York Knicks in Game 5

NEW YORK -- The Atlanta Hawks are looking to clinch the series over the New York Knicks in game five of the Eastern Conference first round.

The Hawks won the last meeting 113-96. Trae Young scored 27 points to lead Atlanta to the win and Julius Randle recorded 23 points in the loss for New York.

The Knicks are 25-17 against conference opponents. New York is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference recording 21.4 assists per game led by Randle averaging 6.0.

The Hawks are 24-18 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is fifth in the league with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 14.3.

Among the top performers, Randle is scoring 24.1 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Knicks. Derrick Rose is averaging 18.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for New York.

The Hawks lead the series 3-1.

The next game is tonight at 7:30 p.m. EDT in New York.

