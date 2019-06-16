Sports

Babe Ruth Yankees jersey sells at auction for record $5.64 million

By Sam Ryan
It was another record for the Great Bambino after a Babe Ruth Yankees jersey sold at an auction for a record $5.64 million.

Ruth's family says the jersey dates back to around 1928.

The jersey breaks the previous record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold, which was more than $4 million on another Babe Ruth jersey from the 20s.

To put it into perspective, the richest contract Ruth ever signed to play baseball was with the Yankees in 1930 - for $80,000.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york yankeesauction
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
25-year-old woman drowns at beach in Queens
Man charged with arson in fire that burned through rabbi's home
Man charged with trespassing in building housing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's office
New picture of baby Archie, Prince Harry for Father's Day
Mother, daughter killed in Bronx domestic dispute
AccuWeather: Some storms for Father's Day
El Monterey breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks
Show More
Funeral services held for West Point cadet killed during training
Officer sweeps handcuffed man's leg, points gun at car with kids: VIDEO
2 wanted for mugging couple trying to buy car in Queens
How Trump says he'll win in 2020: 'Safety, security, great economy'
Construction set to begin on Penn Station renovation project
More TOP STORIES News