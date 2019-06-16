Babe Ruth Yankees jersey sells at auction for record $5.64 million

It was another record for the Great Bambino after a Babe Ruth Yankees jersey sold at an auction for a record $5.64 million.Ruth's family says the jersey dates back to around 1928.The jersey breaks the previous record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold, which was more than $4 million on another Babe Ruth jersey from the 20s.To put it into perspective, the richest contract Ruth ever signed to play baseball was with the Yankees in 1930 - for $80,000.----------