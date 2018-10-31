SPORTS

San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies

Willie McCovey welcomes San Francisco Giants alums to the Willie McCovey Golf Classic on Monday, August 27, 2018 at Harding Park in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Willie McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80.

The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed "peacefully" Wednesday afternoon "after losing his battle with ongoing health issues."

He had attended games at AT&T Park as recently as the final game of the season.



Even four-plus decades later, it still stung for the left-handed slugging McCovey that he never won a World Series after coming so close. He lined out to end the Giants' 1962 World Series loss to the Yankees.

McCovey had been getting around in a wheelchair in recent years because he could no longer rely on his once-dependable legs, yet was still regularly seen at the ballpark in his private suite.

