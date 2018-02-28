SPORTS

College basketball player delivers food to woman living in car

Diana Williams reports on the Duquesne University basketball player's good deed.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --
A Duquesne University basketball player's tweet has gone viral after his good deed. Mike Lewis II posted a video of himself delivering food to a woman who he says had been living out of her car for at least a few days.

The video shows Lewis gently tapping on the car window, introducing himself, and handing the woman a pizza and wings.

Lewis and his teammates ate a meal together earlier in the day and had leftovers.

Lewis is a sophomore guard from St. Louis, Missouri. Last year, he made the Atlantic 10 Conference's All-Rookie Team.

At the time of this writing, the tweet has more than 2.1 million views.
A Duquesne University basketball player's tweet has gone viral after video shows him delivering food to a woman living in a car.


