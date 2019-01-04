MISSOURI --A high school basketball team in Missouri is under investigation for swapping out identical triplets for one another during their games.
Video from a championship game apparently shows one boy on the Dora High School team catch a rebound, bring out the ball to shoot it, and get fouled.
Then, as he's about to walk to the free-throw line, another player -- reportedly one of his brothers -- seems to reach out his hand to give him a high-five.
The player who was fouled and supposed to take the shot walks right by the teammate toward the bench.
The player who was not part of the original play -- and was not fouled -- seemingly lines up to take the shot instead.
No one noticed anything at the time, until they went to the tape.
The Springfield News-Leader reports the coach of the team is the triplet's father.
The team is now under review by Missouri's high school sports association.
Dora won the game 64-62.
