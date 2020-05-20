Sports

Man trains to run the NYC marathon like a bear

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- You may have heard the expression before - someone struggling during a marathon and saying they would crawl if they had to finish.

Imagine crawling the entire 26.2 distance by choice?


That's what Devon Levesque, 27, plans on doing: the NYC Marathon on November 1 in a bear crawl, moving on his hands and feet with his back parallel to the ground.

The Jersey City native has been training for months already and while runners may deal with common injuries such as runner's knee and shin splints, Devon copes with calloused hands as he trains 10 miles a week on his paws.



For Devon this challenge is about much more than finishing. He is trying to raise money and awareness for FitOps.


It is a foundation helping veterans maintain mental health through fitness. The cause is close to home for Devon. When he was a teen, he lost his dad to suicide.

With determination and a message, Devon will indeed crawl to finish a marathon.

