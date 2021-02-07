COVID-19 vaccine

President Biden wants to use NFL stadiums for COVID-19 vaccines

TAMPA, FLORIDA -- President Joe Biden says his administration intends to take up the NFL on its offer to use all of the league's stadiums as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Biden mentioned the offer that came from Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter this past week during an interview on CBS' Super Bowl pregame show.

Seven NFL stadiums are already being used as vaccination sites. Goodell's offer extends to the rest of them.

Biden says "absolutely we will" when asked if the federal government intended to use all the stadiums to try to ramp up distribution of vaccines. Biden says, "I'm going to tell my team they're available and I believe we'll use them."

SEE ALSO: NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as COVID-19 vaccine sites
EMBED More News Videos

The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league's 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites, joining the seven facilities already administering the vaccine.



Biden says it's his "hope and expectation" that next year's Super Bowl can be played in front of a fan-filled stadium.

Biden says the NFL title game is "just one of those great American celebrations" and laments "all those house parties, all those things that aren't happening" because of the coronavirus.

With God's help, fans can celebrate the game "as usual a year from now," said Biden.

The NFL is allowing 25,000 fans in Tampa Bay's home stadium for the matchup with Kansas City. The crowd is expected to include 7,500 vaccinated health care workers.

Biden declined to pick sides between the Chiefs and the but says Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are both "great quarterbacks."

He says "one is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms, old."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflcoronavirussuper bowlcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Officials warn against Super Bowl parties that could fuel COVID spread
Up Close: Trump's 2nd impeachment trial, NYC's response to COVID-19
Here are the COVID vaccination sites closed due to snow
US making progress in fight against COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How much snow where you live?
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm winding down
Snow causes minimal disruptions, NYC schools open for in-person learning on Monday
Kids found safe after dad's car stolen during DoorDash delivery
Golden retriever struggling to stay afloat rescued from icy pond
1 injured after fire breaks out in Queens apartment building
COVID Vaccine Updates: More contagious variants spreading rapidly in US, study says
Show More
Super Bowl 2021: Everything to know ahead of the big game
Teacher helps save student's home during Zoom class
Woman dies after being struck by truck in Times Square
Officials warn against Super Bowl parties that could fuel COVID spread
George P. Shultz, secretary of state under Reagan, dies at 100
More TOP STORIES News