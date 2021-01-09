Sports

Buffalo Bills defeat Indianapolis Colts, win 1st playoff game in 25 years

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- The Buffalo Bills defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 Saturday to win their first NFL playoff game in 25 years.

They held off Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts in the first of six wild card games this weekend.

After allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the Bills defense stiffened in the final minute while the Colts were trying to into field goal range.

On fourth down from midfield, Rivers heaved a Hail Mary toward the goal line that was knocked down.

Buffalo's last playoff win came on Dec. 30, 1995, when they beat the Miami Dolphins 37-22 in the wild card round.

Before Sunday, the Bills had lost six straight times in the playoffs, including a 22-19 overtime loss at Houston last year.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

