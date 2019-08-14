DARIEN, Connecticut -- Police in Darien, Connecticut released body cam video of last week's incident in which Yankees GM Brian Cashman was forced out of his car by police officers with their guns drawn as he was leaving a gas station.
Officers were doing a search related to an investigation along Old King's Highway North when they discovered a white Jeep at a gas station and came back as stolen.
Cashman, 52, said in an interview with the New York Post that his white Jeep Wrangler had been stolen and returned to him, but that the New York City police had not cleared the vehicle from its stolen-car database.
"I had a welcoming committee descend upon me as I pulled out of that gas station," Cashman said.
Cashman was complimentary of the Connecticut officers and said he wasn't completely surprised by the circumstances thanks to a call he got from the Westchester County police in New York about his stolen car.
"They're clearly very professional and trained and they asked me to turn my car off, exit the vehicle, walk backwards towards them ... they were executing their duty," Cashman told the Post.
The body cam video confirms all of these details.
Cashman was driving to Norwalk, Connecticut so his car could be processed for evidence there when he was stopped in Darien, he said.
"They searched my car, asked for my ID," he said. "I explained what was going on."
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Body cam video released of Yankees GM Cashman pulled over, mistaken for car thief
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News