tom brady

Tom Brady leaving Patriots after 20 seasons, expected to sign with Bucs

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NFL icon and legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not return to the team he's played for during his entire career.

Brady, who was with New England for 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowls, announced he's moving on in a statement on social media.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments."

Brady turns 43 in August, and his next move has been a hot topic since the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs in January.

Brady can become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, and according to ESPN, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are his expected landing spot, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfltom bradysportsnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOM BRADY
Ranking the NFL's best playoff moments: The Catch, Hail Mary and more
Sources on Brady's future with Patriots: Relationships with Kraft, Belichick key draws
Tom Brady jumping off cliff with daughter stirs controversy
Brady: Don't like Tom Terrific, hoped to halt use
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC should prepare for shelter in place within 48 hours, mayor says
Hoboken residents told to self-isolate as malls close in NJ
NYC shelter in place eyed; 4 Nets players have COVID-19
Biden projected win Fla. primary; Ariz., Ill. also head to the polls
US coronavirus death toll over 100, with case in every state
Administration announces 90-day delay for many tax payments
Tom Hanks shares update from self-isolation: 'We're all in this together'
Show More
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Run on guns, ammo as people grapple with coronavirus outbreak
4 coronavirus deaths on Long Island, 228 total cases
Stocks jump as Trump promises to 'go big' on aid for economy
Durant among 4 Nets players who tested positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News