Bridges, Hornets square off against the Knicks

New York Knicks (7-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visit Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference play.
The Hornets are 4-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is fifth in the NBA with 50.0 points in the paint led by Bridges averaging 9.8.
The Knicks have gone 6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is seventh in the NBA scoring 110.8 points per game while shooting 45.2%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Plumlee is averaging 6.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
Randle is averaging 21.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.
Knicks: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.
INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (elbow).
Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
