nascar

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin partner on NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace driving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Denny Hamlin is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver.

Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner and top contender for this year's Cup title, made the announcement on social media.



The team will be a single-car Toyota entry aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hamlin said additional details would be forthcoming. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR's top level. There's been speculation for months that Hamlin was organizing some sort of ownership group.

In June, Wallace told ABC11 that he was ready to focus on racing and positive change. He recently left Richard Petty's No. 43 car and now has found a home with Hamlin and Jordan.

Wallace made headlines off the racetrack after the FBI began investigating a noose found in his stall at Talladega in June. The probe revealed the incident was not a hate crime and was not directed at Wallace.

The noose had been there since October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnccharlottenascarmichael jordansportsrace and culture
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NASCAR
Tug of war, what-if all-star teams with LeBron James, Aaron Judge, Serena Williams, Lionel Messi and more
Bubba Wallace weighs in on Trump's NASCAR tweet
Trump wrongly accuses Bubba Wallace of perpetrating 'a hoax'
Trump 2020 car to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found near Randall's Island, believed to be missing 5-year-old
5 states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list
6 NYC neighborhoods see uptick in cases, city to ramp up testing
Here are 12 local Bed Bath & Beyond stores slated to close this year
Vanessa Bryant suing LA County Sheriff's Dept. over leaked Kobe crash photos
COVID Updates: US surpasses 200K coronavirus-related deaths
State of emergency declared in Louisville ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
Show More
Cardi B, sister, model face lawsuit from Long Island beachgoers
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
Brooklyn Municipal Building to be renamed for Justice Ginsburg
NYC Back to School: Working out staffing and other hiccups
More TOP STORIES News