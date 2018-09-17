SPORTS

Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis retires abruptly during game

EMBED </>More Videos

Vontae Davis retires from NFL mid-game

ORCHARD PARK, New York --
As if Bills coach Sean McDermott didn't have enough to worry about in trailing the Los Angeles Chargers 28-6 at halftime on Sunday.

He had to contend with veteran cornerback Vontae Davis quitting on the team.

"Pulled himself out of the game. He communicated to us that he was done," McDermott revealed after a 31-20 loss. McDermott provided no other details except to bluntly say, "No," when asked if Davis was injured.

The Bills two veteran defensive leaders were far more upset with Davis essentially going AWOL.

"I don't have nothing to say about Vontae. I'll give him a little bit more respect than he showed us today as far as quitting," defensive end Lorenzo Alexander said.

"He didn't say nothing to nobody," Alexander added. "You know as much as I know. I found out going into the second half of the game. They said, he's not coming out. He retired."

Tackle Kyle Williams said he's never encountered a player ever quitting on a team during a game.

"I think the only thing to say is he's where he needs to be right now," Williams said. Asked where that was, he responded: "That's not here, point blank and simple."

Davis issued a lengthy statement posted on the NFL's Twitter account, announcing he is retiring after 10 seasons.

"This isn't how I pictured retiring from the NFL," he wrote. "But today on the field, reality hit me and hard. I shouldn't be out there anymore."

Davis said he meant no disrespect to Bills players and coaches.

"I hold myself to a standard. Mentally, I always expect myself to play at a high level," he wrote. "But physically, I know today that isn't possible and I had an honest moment with myself. While I was on the field, I just didn't feel right, and I told the coaches, 'I'm not feeling like myself.'"

Davis was credited with one tackle.

The Bills provided Davis a chance to re-start his career by signing him to a one-year contract in March after a dispute with former Colts coach Chuck Pagano led to Indianapolis cutting him in November.

Davis made his Bills' debut against the Chargers after being inactive against Baltimore last week.

Davis' abrupt departure overshadowed a defense that wilted in the first half in allowing the Chargers to score touchdowns on four consecutive drives, and a week after a 47-3 meltdown in a season-opening loss at Baltimore.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsBuffalo Billsretirementnflu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Prescott, Dallas D lead Cowboys to 20-13 win over Giants
Phillies still in playoff chase as they host Mets
Forget rookie's rough home opener: Sam Darnold will be a star
New York Giants C Jon Halapio, CB Eli Apple injured vs. Dallas Cowboys
More Sports
Top Stories
Justice for Junior: 14th suspect arrested in connection with innocent Bronx teen's death
Explosion rocks abandoned home in NJ; man being questioned
MTA employee arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty correction officer
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
NJ gas station erupts into flames after car plows through fuel pump
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Commuters blasting slow rate of progress on NYC subways
Florence Update: Relentless rain, widespread flooding
Show More
Live Florence Coverage: Storm drenches Carolinas
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
Travelers asked to drive around NC to avoid Florence impacts
Recovery effort resumes for missing teen swimmer in Queens
LI doctor, wife killed when plane crashes in Boston suburb
More News