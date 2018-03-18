SPORTS

Buze Diriba and Ben True winners in the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half

Buze Diriba and Ben True emerged as the winners of the women's and men's races in Sunday's United Airlines New York City Half Marathon.

This year's race featured a completely redesigned course, taking about 20,000 runners on a 13.1-mile tour of iconic city landmarks from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

It began in chilly weather in Brooklyn, just south of Grand Army Plaza near the entrance to Prospect Park on Flatbush Avenue and ended in Central Park.

Diriba, of Ethiopia, crossed the line with a time of 1:12:23, beating the second-place finisher, American Emily Sisson.

On the men's side, True became the first American winner of the men's race with a time of 1:02:39.

Dathan Ritzenhein came in second.
