Charlotte faces Brooklyn, looks to stop 3-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (3-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

: Hornets -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte enters the matchup with Brooklyn after losing three in a row.

Charlotte finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 22-19 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 28.1 assists per game on 42.8 made field goals last season.

Brooklyn went 0-4 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Nets averaged 22.3 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: day to day (shoulder), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.