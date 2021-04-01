Sports

Charlotte takes road win streak into matchup with Brooklyn

Charlotte Hornets (24-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (33-15, first in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT


BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Hornets take on Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 17-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has a 19-5 record against teams above .500.

The Hornets are 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Terry Rozier averaging 3.6.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Hornets defeated the Nets 106-104 in their last matchup on Dec. 27. Gordon Hayward led Charlotte with 28 points, and Kevin Durant paced Brooklyn scoring 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alize Johnson is scoring 23 points per game and averaging 15.0 rebounds for the Nets. Joe Harris is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Hayward leads the Hornets averaging 19.9 points and is adding 5.9 rebounds. Rozier is averaging 4.4 assists and 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.


LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 111.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 45.5% shooting.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 108.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge: out (rest), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Landry Shamet: out (ankle), James Harden: day to day (hamstring), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), Malik Monk: day to day (foot).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
