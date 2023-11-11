Charlotte travels to New York for conference showdown

Charlotte Hornets (3-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (4-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Charlotte in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

New York went 47-35 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Knicks averaged 116.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.1 last season.

Charlotte went 27-55 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Hornets gave up 117.2 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina: out (leg), James Bouknight: out (knee), Cody Martin: out (knee), Terry Rozier: out (groin).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.