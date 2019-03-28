Sports

NCAA tournament schedule: March Madness basketball games

Check out these tips from ESPN so that you can fill out your NCAA tournament bracket and win your March Madness pool.

The most exciting weeks of college basketball are upon us!

For Thursday and Friday, a total of 16 teams will compete in eight games.

Click here to get your printable NCAA bracket

There will be crushing defeats and inspiring victories, Cinderella stories and dominant performances, and enough excitement to keep even cursory basketball fans glued to the television.

So with all of this action, how can you keep up with it all? Here's a schedule with what to expect Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, March 28


7:09 p.m. (CBS): #3 Florida State vs. #1 Gonzaga
7:29 p.m. (TBS): #4 Purdue vs. #2 Tennessee
9:39 p.m. (CBS): #3 Texas Tech vs. #2 Michigan
9:57 p.m. (TBS): #11 Oregon vs. #1 Virginia

Friday, March 29


7:09 p.m. (CBS): #3 LSU vs. #2 Michigan State
7:29 p.m. (TBS): #4 Auburn vs. #1 North Carolina
9:39 p.m. (CBS): #5 Virginia Tech vs. #1 Duke
9:57 p.m. (TBS): #3 Houston vs. #2 Kentucky

Game times and broadcast stations have not yet been determined for later rounds.
