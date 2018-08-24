LITTLE LEAGUE

Coach of Hawaiian Little League team says players bring sunshine during tough time

The coach of a Hawaiian baseball team in the middle of the Little League World Series is calling his kids "the hope." (Video by Little League Baseball and Softball)

Coach Gerald Oda got choked up when asked about it. "What they're..." he began, before one of his players gave him a comforting pat on the back.

The Hawaiian Little Leaguers will face Georgia for a U.S. title at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ABC.
