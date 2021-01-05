covid-19

First college basketball game with both teams wearing masks set for today

SAN FRANCISCO -- Basketball players for Boston University and Holy Cross will wear masks on the court during today's match.

According to our sister network, ESPN, it will be the first men's college basketball game of the season in which both teams wear masks.

Boston University requires players to wear masks on campus. Today's match will be held on BU's campus.

Wearing masks can help stop the spread of COVID-19, but only when worn correctly over the nose and mouth.

During Monday's match on Holy Cross' campus, BU players wore masks. It appears several players had their noses exposed.

Today's game begins at 11am PST. It will air on ESPN+.

