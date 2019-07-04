4th of july

World-champion eaters prepare for Nathan's hot dog eating contest

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- The dog days of summer are upon us.

Competitive eaters will scarf down dozens of hot dogs and buns Thursday at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on New York's Coney Island boardwalk.

California native and 11-time champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will face off against 17 opponents to defend last year's record of 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes. He said Wednesday he plans to "find a rhythm and do what it takes" to win.

Miki Sudo, of Las Vegas, hopes to win her sixth consecutive title. She ate 37 franks last year.

Thousands gather to watch the spectacle every year, with millions more tuning in on television.

ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring the rivalry between Chestnut and his longtime foe, Japan's Takeru Kobayashi.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsconey islandbrooklynnew york city4th of julyconey islandhot dog eatinghot dogs
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY
Signs warn of fireworks around veterans with PTSD
4th of July fireworks: Where to watch in NYC and the Tri-State
Trump vows July 4 'show of a lifetime' as protesters gather
Beachgoers flock to the shore ahead of July 4th holiday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ truck crash left frustrated drivers with nowhere to turn
12 injured when garbage truck crashes near the Lincoln Tunnel
Police: Man found dead in car on LI was apparently shot in head
2 judges' comments, handling of rape cases draw criticism
Hero's Farewell: Detective who fought for 9/11 victims laid to rest
NJ camp counselors suspended after child suffers burns
Trump vows July 4 'show of a lifetime' as protesters gather
Show More
Former Giants QB Jared Lorenzen, the 'Hefty Lefty,' dies at 38
Scare in Queens when doll resembling baby seen in locked car
Woman on frantic search for engagement ring lost in NYC
Bronx man charged with killing mother-in-law
Nevada trooper pulls over hearse traveling in HOV lane
More TOP STORIES News