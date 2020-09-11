coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: All fall high school sports postponed in Suffolk County

By

FILE image (Shutterstock)

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- In a surprising reversal, the governing board for high schools sports in Suffolk County has postponed all sports this fall over concerns of spreading the coronavirus.

In conjunction with its Athletic Council, County Athletic Directors, Safety Committee and Suffolk County Executive Board, Section XI will be postponing all sports until January 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While this was a difficult decision, we feel it was the best move for the health and safety of everyone involved," Section XI Executive Director Tom Combs said. "We still have a lot of hard work ahead in planning and executing on the three seasons across six months in 2021, but we look forward to the challenge and collaboration with our member schools and providing an impactful experience for our student-athletes and coaches."

Related: Dozens protest Nassau County decision to postpone high school fall sports

Officials cited the potential for increased positive cases of COVID-19; the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials and staff members; a reduced number of spectators; a lack of locker room and facility use; increased costs in transportation and security for school districts; and equity among all school districts.

Section XI's Athletic Council voted this week to postpone the fall season and condense all three seasons - fall, winter, spring - from January through June.

Related: All high school fall sports postponed in Nassau County

Section XI will run three complete seasons for the varsity, junior varsity and modified levels.

These seasons will allow for all teams to play an adapted season with a culminating championship event.

The seasons will run as follows:
Varsity and JV
--Season 1 (Winter), January 4- February 27
--Season 2 (Fall), March 1- May 1
--Season 3 (Spring), April 26- June 19

Modified sports
--Season 1 (Winter), January 4- February 6
--Season 2 (Late Winter), February 8- Mar 20
--Season 3 (Fall), March 22- May 8
--Season 4 (Spring), May 10- June 12

Previously, Section XI had said it would continue with the plan to allow low-risk high school sports to resume September 21.

Related: Long Island Ducks stadium renamed Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Suffolk County

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnassau countyhigh schoolfallcoronavirushigh school sportscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus long islandsportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Updates: Concerning spike in cases at SUNY Albany
COVID Updates: SUNY schools buy saliva testing machines
COVID Updates: 2 Brooklyn teachers test positive for coronavirus
Nassau County home sales surge as millennials flee NYC amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9/11 Commemoration Ceremony | LIVE
Video: 9/11 reading of the names ceremony
NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Teachers' positive COVID tests spark back-to-school concerns
AccuWeather: Early shower then sunshine
Teen dies after contracting amoeba during family trip
COVID Updates: Concerning spike in cases at SUNY Albany
Show More
Wildfire deaths: Baby, teen among 16 dead in West Coast blazes
Power outage affecting thousands following transformer fire
Families displaced by NYC homeless housing shuffle
Village Halloween Parade canceled, organizers promise 'tricky treat'
It's official! Juneteenth Day is now a holiday in NJ
More TOP STORIES News