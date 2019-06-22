u.s. & world

David Ortiz in good condition, out of intensive care: Wife

BOSTON -- David Ortiz's wife says he has moved out of intensive care.

Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.

Dominican prosecutors say Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmassachusettscrimemlbgun violenceshootingu.s. & worldboston red sox
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
7 dead in collision with several motorcycles, pickup truck
Bottled water showing high levels of arsenic sold at major retailers
11 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
Colorado welcomes summer with dumping of 'solstice snow'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead on SI; Father found wandering in BK
Trump delays plan to arrest over 2,040 undocumented immigrants
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
AccuWeather: Picture-perfect rest of weekend
7 dead in collision with several motorcycles, pickup truck
LI high school teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Deli worker, about to be a dad, fatally stabbed outside bodega
Show More
70 climate change protesters arrested outside New York Times building
2 children among 9 hurt when SUV jumps curb, overturns in NYC
Scantily-clad creatives trek to Coney Island for Mermaid Parade
Man arrested after woman jumps from window to escape brutal rape
92-year-old gets diploma from NJ high school, after not graduating due to WWII
More TOP STORIES News