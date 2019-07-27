u.s. & world

David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation

BOSTON -- More than a month after he was shot in the back, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has been released from the hospital.

ESPN first reported on Saturday morning that Ortiz was released from the hospital on Friday.

"At home, he will be assisted by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal doctor. He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent injury and surgeries," a source close to the family told the network.



"We understand that David has been released from MGH. There will be an update on his condition early next week," the Red Sox said in a statement to ABC News.

Ortiz was shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic on June 9. The 43-year-old has undergone three surgeries since the shooting. His most recent procedure was two weeks ago.

Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club. A suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting, according to investigators.

Police have said they've arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmassachusettscrimemlbgun violenceshootingu.s. & worldboston red sox
U.S. & WORLD
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Canada highway murder suspects may have changed their appearance
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
Listeria found in leafy greens from stores in NY, NJ, CT
Alleged serial jewelry snatcher targets seniors in NYC
Police: Man follows woman, forces himself into her NYC apartment
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Show More
MTA bus driver sprayed in face with unknown substance
Cab driver shot in head, body found on Brooklyn street
NJ labor union president accused of taking bribes from employer
Man rescues neighbor, dog from burning home on Long Island
Police: Man steals SuperShuttle airport van in Queens
More TOP STORIES News