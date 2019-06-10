Sports

'Please be Superman one more time': Travis Shaw, Alex Rodriguez and more send well wishes to David Ortiz

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- The sports world is reeling after learning that Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz was shot in a bar in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz is hospitalized and his condition is stable after the shooting, which happened Sunday, Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said.

His former team was among the first organizations to react to the news, writing in a statement, "We have offered David's family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts."


Former Red Sox teammate Travis Shaw wrote, "Please be Superman one more time."


Athletes and sports analysts from Major League Baseball and beyond also shared their thoughts and prayers.













The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbaseballshootingu.s. & worldboston red sox
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Amazing rescue of woman from capsized boat on LI Sound
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and downpours
David Ortiz shot in the back at Dominican Republic bar
Teen slashed at Pier 83 in Manhattan
Man fatally shot in leg in Hamilton Heights
Transgender woman found dead in Rikers Island cell
LI man accused of throwing lit firework at children in pool
Show More
Cuomo to overhaul MTA board
'Hadestown' wins the Tony Award for best new musical
Police: Man slashes Hell's Kitchen deli worker with machete
National Puerto Rican Day Parade makes its way through Midtown
Brooklyn street to be re-named in honor of The Notorious B.I.G
More TOP STORIES News