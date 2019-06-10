'Please be Superman one more time': Travis Shaw, Alex Rodriguez and more send well wishes to David Ortiz

Ortiz is hospitalized and his condition is stable after the shooting, which happened Sunday, Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said.
His former team was among the first organizations to react to the news, writing in a statement, "We have offered David's family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts."
#RedSox Statement Regarding David Ortiz: pic.twitter.com/zl2yp8NREs— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 10, 2019
Former Red Sox teammate Travis Shaw wrote, "Please be Superman one more time."
Please be Superman one more time @davidortiz 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 , please. pic.twitter.com/pPQnlHemA1— Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) June 10, 2019
Athletes and sports analysts from Major League Baseball and beyond also shared their thoughts and prayers.
I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.— Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019
Anxiously waiting for more news. In the meantime, only prayers for @davidortiz, Tiffany and their family. https://t.co/IlE2v4g38t— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 10, 2019
A guy who takes care of people all over the world and has made an impact on so many. Was there for me with my brother and he will be back being Big Papi! Thoughts and Prayers from my family to you and yours! #PAPI— Blake Aubry Swihart (@BLAKESWIHART_1) June 10, 2019
Prayers for my brother @davidortiz 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽...hearing all this news is so disheartening☹️— Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) June 10, 2019
Thoughts and prayers going out to @davidortiz... 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 10, 2019
Pull thru Big Papi🙏🏾. Dang what a world we live in😔— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 10, 2019
The whole world is PRAYING for you @davidortiz 🙏🏽 STAY STRONG BROTHA!!🇩🇴 SO SAD!! BLESSINGS✝️— Bengie Molina (@BengieMolina1) June 10, 2019
Prayers up @davidortiz 🙏🏾— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 10, 2019
Praying for my man big Papi. Not a better person I’ve ever met in baseball. Pulling for you 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/3dQBEtQmB0— Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) June 10, 2019
The Associated Press contributed to this report.