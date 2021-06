The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

DENMARK -- Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship game against Finland.UEFA officials announced the game has been suspended as well.Eriksen fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel.His teammates formed a shielding wall around him to give him privacy as the medics treated him.